Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police in Moscow detain at least 100 people before rally called by Kremlin foe Navalny

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-01-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 16:07 IST
Police in Moscow detain at least 100 people before rally called by Kremlin foe Navalny
Representative image

Police in Moscow detained at least 100 people on Saturday ahead of a rally in the centre of the Russian capital in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a Reuters witness said.

Navalny called on his supporters to protest after being arrested last weekend when he returned to Moscow for the first time since being poisoned in August with a military-grade nerve agent. Navalny had been treated in Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1710 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-SAINI CORRECTED Ajinkya bhaiya asked me if I could bowl with injury, I had to say ye...

PIA pays USD 7 mn to Irish company after plane seized in Malaysia over lease dispute

The Pakistan International Airlines PIA has informed the London High Court that it has paid USD 7 million to an Irish jet company, a week after a plane of the cash-strapped national flag carrier with 170 passengers on board was seized at th...

NIA files chargesheet against 10 terrorists of 'Shahadat is our Goal' outfit

The NIA on Saturday filed a chargesheet against 10 members of the Shahadat is our Goal terrorist organisation in Tamil Nadu for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy of waging a violent jihad, an official said.The chargesheet was filed ...

DDA owes over Rs 2000 cr to North, South MCDs: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party Saturday claimed the Delhi Development Authority, which comes under the Centre, owes more than Rs 2,000 crores to the BJP-ruled North and the South municipal corporations of the city.Addressing a press conference here, A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021