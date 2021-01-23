Police in Moscow detain at least 100 people before rally called by Kremlin foe Navalny

Police in Moscow detain at least 100 people before rally called by Kremlin foe NavalnyReuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-01-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 16:07 IST
Police in Moscow detained at least 100 people on Saturday ahead of a rally in the centre of the Russian capital in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a Reuters witness said.
Navalny called on his supporters to protest after being arrested last weekend when he returned to Moscow for the first time since being poisoned in August with a military-grade nerve agent. Navalny had been treated in Germany.
