Left Menu
Development News Edition

Daily wage worker held for raping minor daughter in Rajasthan

PTI | Kota | Updated: 23-01-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 16:36 IST
Daily wage worker held for raping minor daughter in Rajasthan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 30-year-old native of Madhya Pradesh was arrested here for allegedly raping his minor daughter repeatedly for three to four months in a village under Dabi police station area of the district, police said on Saturday.

The accused man would be produced before a local court later in the day.

The police said the man, a daily-wage labourer and native of Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh, was apprehended on Friday evening for raping his 10-year-old daughter repeatedly for 3-4 months, Dabi police station SHO Sampat Singh said.

On a complaint of something untoward with the minor girl in his locality, the village sarpanch of the area on Thursday evening informed the police. A police team reached the spot and rescued the minor girl along with her two younger siblings (a 7-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl) and produced the survivor before a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday, he added.

The minor survivor, upon counseling by the CWC and a lady constable, revealed that her father had been repeatedly raping her and on the day of Makar Sankranti (January 14) had raped her several times in inebriated condition following which her condition deteriorated with pain in her abdomen and lower body, the SHO said.

As the accused man was not in good relations with his wife and would often quarrel with her, he had left his wife with her parents and took the three minor children with him around four months ago to Dabi area of Bundi district. In the village, he rented out accommodation and worked as a daily wage worker, leaving the children alone at home most of the time, the SHO further said.

The accused would return home drunk everyday and rape the eldest minor daughter that continued for around four months with the survivor suffering pain and complications. She disclosed the ordeal to some neighbouring women on Thursday evening, he added.

On the direction of the CWC, the police booked the accused father under Section 376 of IPC and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him on Friday evening, he said adding the accused would be produced before a court later on Saturday.

The medical examination was carried out upon the minor survivor on Friday and procedure for recording the minor survivor's statement before the magistrate is underway, he further said.

On the order by the CWC, the minor survivor and her two siblings were sent to separate shelter homes in Bundi, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Thousands of Hong Kongers locked down to contain coronavirus

Thousands of Hong Kong residents were locked down in their homes Saturday in an unprecedented move to contain a worsening coronavirus outbreak in the city.Authorities said in a statement that an area comprising 16 buildings in the citys Yau...

You didn't play a game here but your attitude was really good, your time will come: Rahane to Kuldeep

As India registered an emphatic series win to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, skipper Ajinkya Rahane decided to give a pep talk to all the boys after the series-clinching win at The Gabba. While he praised the boys for perfo...

French health body recommends delaying second COVID shot to six weeks after first

Frances top health advisory body on Saturday recommended doubling the time between people being given the first and second COVID-19 vaccinations to six weeks from three in order to increase the number getting inoculated. The gap between the...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1710 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-SAINI CORRECTED Ajinkya bhaiya asked me if I could bowl with injury, I had to say ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021