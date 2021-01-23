Left Menu
Police detain ally of Kremlin critic Navalny at Moscow rally

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-01-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 16:40 IST
Russia's leading opposition figure and chief Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny Image Credit: ANI

Russian police detained Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, at a rally in central Moscow on Saturday organised to call for the opposition politician's release, a Reuters witness said.

Police have said the nationwide protests are illegal and have already detained more than 350 people.

