Police detain ally of Kremlin critic Navalny at Moscow rally

Police detain ally of Kremlin critic Navalny at Moscow rallyReuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-01-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 16:40 IST
Russian police detained Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, at a rally in central Moscow on Saturday organised to call for the opposition politician's release, a Reuters witness said.
Police have said the nationwide protests are illegal and have already detained more than 350 people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
