Mamata declines to speak at Netaji event after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans raised

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday declined to speak at an event tocelebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary where''Jai Shri Ram'' slogans were raised in the presence of PrimeMinister Narendra Modi.

Banerjee had not started her speech when the sloganwas raised by a section of the crowd at the Victoria Memorialevent to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of thelegendary freedom fighter.

She said such ''insult'' was unacceptable.

''This is a government programme and not a politicalprogramme. There has to be dignity. It doesn't behove anybodyto invite people and insult. I won't speak. Jai Bangla, JaiHind,'' she said, wrapping up.

