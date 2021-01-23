Elephant death: Resort sealed, owner flees; duo remanded

Police on Saturday sealedthe resort from where a burning tyre was hurled on a wildelephant that subsequently died in Nilgiris district, even asthe resort owner is absconding.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with thedeath and remanded to 14 days judicial custody, the policesaid.

On Friday, the Forest Department released a video inwhich the two were seen throwing the burning tyre from theresort building.

A search for the resort owner has begun and a specialteam has been formed to catch him, the police said.

The wanton act caused serious injuries to the ear ofthe straying 50-year-old elephant, leading to formation ofpus and death.

