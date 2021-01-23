Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sheriff, report: Naked Florida man stole, crashed police car

A naked Florida man stole what news footage showed to be a marked police vehicle and crashed it in a wooded area, officials said.Joshua Shenker, 22, was arrested after Thursdays crash on charges including theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, depriving an officer of means of communication or protection and resisting an officer without violence, according to a Jacksonville Sheriffs Office report.Officers responded to reports of a naked man running along Interstate 10 in western Jacksonville shortly before noon Thursday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 18:24 IST
Sheriff, report: Naked Florida man stole, crashed police car

A naked Florida man stole what news footage showed to be a marked police vehicle and crashed it in a wooded area, officials said.

Joshua Shenker, 22, was arrested after Thursday's crash on charges including theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, depriving an officer of means of communication or protection and resisting an officer without violence, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report.

Officers responded to reports of a naked man running along Interstate 10 in western Jacksonville shortly before noon Thursday. Shenker was lying in the the roadway when an officer stopped on the opposite side of the route, the report said. Shenker then ran across the highway lanes toward the officer, officials said.

The redacted report didn't say how Shenker stole the vehicle. Authorities confirmed only that a vehicle belonging to the City of Jacksonville was stolen. First Coast News footage of the scene showed the crashed vehicle to be a marked patrol car.

According to the police report, about $10,000 worth of damage was done to the vehicle.

Officers noticed Shenker had road rash after the crash and he was taken to a hospital to be checked out, authorities said.

Shenker was being held on USD 4,011 bail. Jail records didn't list an attorney for him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: Tropical cyclone Eloise makes landfall in Mozambique, loses strength; Portugal holds presidential election as COVID-19 cases spiral and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Tropical cyclone Eloise makes landfall in Mozambique, loses strengthTropical cyclone Eloise made landfall in Mozambique early on Saturday, hitting the coastal city of Beira with huge gusts...

Thailand Open: Mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj, Ashwini lose in semi-final

Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa have been ousted from the Thailand Open after losing in the semifinal on Saturday. Thailands Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai cruised to the final a...

Odd News Roundup: Dutch buy delivery uniforms, borrow dogs to dodge curfew; Phnom Penh yoga fans return to mat after lockdown and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Dutch buy delivery uniforms, borrow dogs to dodge curfewFears of being cooped up during a curfew have led the Dutch to resort to creative ways to dodge the rules, with people signing up for ...

Entertainment News Roundup: James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed again amid a pandemic; Chinese government film marks a year since Wuhan lockdown and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.James Bond movie No Time to Die delayed again amid a pandemicThe global release of the James Bond movie No Time to Die was postponed to October from April, its producers said, anot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021