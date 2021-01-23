Strong India following Netaji's footsteps, from LOC to LAC: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi onSaturday said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose would have beenproud to see that the country has become strong and isfollowing his footsteps from the Line of Control (LoC) to theLine of Actual Control (LAC).

The LoC divides Jammu and Kashmir between India andPakistan, while the LAC separates India and China.

Bose would have also been proud that the government hedreamt of is fighting a pandemic with vaccines developed byit, and gave a befitting reply whenever its sovereignty waschallenged, Modi said on the occasion of the 125th birthanniversary of Netaji being celebrated by the Centre as'Parakram Diwas'.

''I sometimes wonder how Netaji would have felt if hehad seen how a new and strong India is taking shape,'' he saidat a programme held in the Victoria Memorial Hall here.

''Netaji had dreamt of strong India, from LAC to LOC weare following his footsteps. Whenever our sovereignty waschallenged, we have given a befitting reply,'' he said whileadding that country has a strong force and modern fighteraircraft such as Tejas and Rafale.

