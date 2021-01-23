Left Menu
Seer murdered in UP's Pilibhit

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 23-01-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 20:09 IST
Seer murdered in UP's Pilibhit

A 60-year-old seer was allegedly beaten to death by unidentified people in Sindhaura village in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the 'naga sadhu', identified as Sompal, was living in a hut near a temple in the village. On Saturday morning, when the niece of the seer visited him, she found him dead, following which police were informed.

Sompal had become a 'naga sadhu' almost 25 years ago, they said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash said based on the complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased, a case has been registered against unidentified people, and investigations are going on.

