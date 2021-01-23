Cash, drugs seized in raids in north Bengal; 2 arrested

A large amount of cash, drugsand a note counting machine were seized in two separate raidsin West Bengal's Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts, policesaid on Saturday.

The first raid was carried out by the Special TaskForce of the state police at a house in Ashraf Nagar inDarjeeling district on Friday night, they said.

The STF recovered brown sugar worth more than Rs 1lakh, a note-counting machine and Rs 17.25 lakh in cash fromthe house, said a police officer.

The accused, three youths from Murshidabad district,fled the scene before the raid, he added.

The second raid was conducted at Fulbari in Jalpaiguridistrict and two residents of Haryana were arrested on thecharge of online fraud, the officer said.

At least 52 SIM cards, Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, severalmobile phones and a vehicle were seized from their possession,he said.

They used to gather details of ATM cards from peopleand then loot them, he said.

