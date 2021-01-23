Inter-state dacoits held; 25 kgs of gold ornaments recovered

An inter-state gang of dacoits,which allegedly struck at a finance company in Krishnagiridistrict of Tamil Nadu, has been arrested here and goldornaments weighing about 25 kgs have been recovered, policesaid on Saturday.

The armed gang threatened the employees and decampedwith the booty on Friday, according to a Cyberabad policepress release here.

After being informed by the Krishnagiri district policeand representatives of the firm about the dacoity, all policestations on inter-state borders were alerted, the releasesaid.

Armed police check-posts were set up at some tollplazas near here, the release said.

After an SUVin which some of the accused weretravelling crossed a toll plaza, police identified thevehicle and apprehended the accused.

The police then intercepted a container-lorry in whichthe loot and the weapons were kept, it said.

Police recovered the ornaments weighing about 25 kgs,seven weapons, a container-lorry, an SUV and Rs 93,000 incash. Seven members of the gang were arrested, according tothe release.

