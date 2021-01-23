Left Menu
I-T dept claims Rs 118-cr black income detected after raids at TN evangelist's premises

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 22:11 IST
I-T dept claims Rs 118-cr black income detected after raids at TN evangelist's premises

The Income Tax Department has detected alleged undisclosed income of Rs 118 crore after it raided at least 25 premises linked to a Tamil Nadu-based evangelist on tax evasion charges, official sources said on Saturday.

The raids were launched on January 20.

''With the conclusion of the operation today, the department seized 4.7 kg of gold bullion from the Coimbatore residence of Paul Dhinakaran,'' tax department sources said.

Dhinakaran heads a Christian missionary called 'Jesus Calls' that also has international operations.

They said the search teams have detected ''suppression of income to the tune of Rs 118 crore on issues of donation receipts, foreign investments, inflated expenses among others''.

Verification of documents recovered during the searches was in progress, the sources added. The department searched at least 25 premises linked to Dhinakaran including a university located in Coimbatore. PTI NES RDMRDM

