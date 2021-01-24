Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. charges Texas man with threatening to 'assassinate' Rep. Ocasio-Cortez

Images of social media posts allegedly authored by Miller, which appear to announce his trip to the Capitol and threaten the life of Ocasio-Cortez as well as a Capitol Police officer, are cited in the court filing. Prosecutors said Miller made numerous threatening remarks online, including one instance in which he commented "next time we bring the guns" on a Twitter video showing rioters exiting a Capitol building.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2021 03:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 02:52 IST
U.S. charges Texas man with threatening to 'assassinate' Rep. Ocasio-Cortez
Prosecutors asked a judge on Friday to keep the man, Garret Miller, in jail ahead of a court appearance, according to court records. Image Credit: IANS

The Justice Department revealed charges this week against a Texas man who allegedly stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and threatened on social media to kill U.S. Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Prosecutors asked a judge on Friday to keep the man, Garret Miller, in jail ahead of a court appearance, according to court records. They revealed five criminal charges in the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia against Miller on Wednesday, including for making death threats and trespassing offences. Images of social media posts allegedly authored by Miller, which appear to announce his trip to the Capitol and threaten the life of Ocasio-Cortez as well as a Capitol Police officer, are cited in the court filing.

Prosecutors said Miller made numerous threatening remarks online, including one instance in which he commented: "next time we bring the guns" on a Twitter video showing rioters exiting a Capitol building. As rioters broke into the Capitol, Ocasio-Cortez worried her own colleagues in Congress might divulge her location to the mob, putting her at risk for kidnapping or worse, according to an Instagram Live video she recorded on Jan. 12.

Ocasio-Cortez also said that she experienced "a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die" on Jan. 6, adding that she could not get into specifics for security reasons, according to a Washington Post account of the video. "I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive." A spokeswoman for Ocasio-Cortez was not immediately available for comment. Miller was arrested on Wednesday and a detention hearing is planned for Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

Mahindra Lifespace Developers posts Rs 11.19 cr net loss in Dec quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Judge: Kenosha shooter can't associate with supremacists

An 18-year-old Illinois teen charged with fatally shooting two people during a protest in southeastern Wisconsin last year is prohibited from associating with known white supremacists under a judges recently modified bail conditions.Kyle Ri...

Police crack down on Russian protests against jailing of Kremlin foe Navalny

Police detained more than 3,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia on Saturday as tens of thousands of protesters ignored extreme cold and police warnings to demand the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.Navalny h...

Biden administration set to signal its vision of climate future, adviser says

U.S. President Joe Bidens administration is poised to release policies it believes are the future of tackling climate change, Gina McCarthy, the White Houses national climate adviser, said on Saturday.Weve already sent signals on the things...

U.S. charges Texas man with threatening to 'assassinate' Rep. Ocasio-Cortez

The Justice Department revealed charges this week against a Texas man who allegedly stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and threatened on social media to kill U.S. Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.Prosecutors asked a judge ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021