Another trapped miner found in gold mine in China

Chinese rescuers on Sunday found a miner trapped underground for nearly two weeks following an explosion at a gold mine in the country's eastern Shandong Province.

The worker is in extremely weak condition and rescuers are helping lift him from underneath the mine, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Twenty-two miners have been trapped about 600 meters underground following an explosion on January 10 at a partially built gold mine in Qixia, under the city of Yantai, in Shandong Province.

Before Sunday, rescuers had established contact with only 10 of the miners, who are in good physical and psychological condition. Another is believed to be dead, the report said.

