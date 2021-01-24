Left Menu
Uttarakhand CM inspects construction sites during Kumbh Mela

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, along with Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik and Chief Secretary Om Prakash did an on-site inspection of the construction sites on Sunday during Kumbh Mela.

24-01-2021
Uttarkhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inspects Kumbh Mela preparations. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, along with Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik and Chief Secretary Om Prakash did an on-site inspection of the construction sites on Sunday during Kumbh Mela. According to a press release, they started their inspection from Lal Tappad flyover, to Sukhi River Bridge, Astha Path, Gourishankar Island in Khadki, Bairagi Camp Bridge, Ranipur Jhal Bridge, and Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat.

Chief Minister Rawat said that all the works are being done in a systematic manner and instructions have been given to the officials to complete the work on time. "The government will meet the expectations of the devotees coming to Haridwar from around the world," he added.

The Chief Minister also said that the government will take all necessary COVID-19 precautions in order to have a safe and grand Kumbh Mela. In Kumbh, devotees will get to see the cleanliness, faith, religious traditions, and folk culture as the Kumbh will be organized with full enthusiasm, said Madan Kaushik, Cabinet Minister in the press release.

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Haridwar had begun on Makar Sankranti on January 14 after twelve years and will continue till April. It will be held for 48 days instead of the usual three-and-half-months. (ANI)

