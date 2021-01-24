UAE cabinet approves establishment of embassy in Tel Aviv

UAE cabinet approves establishment of embassy in Tel AvivReuters | Dubai | Updated: 24-01-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 19:03 IST
The United Arab Emirates on Sunday approved establishing an embassy in the city of Tel Aviv in Israel, the UAE government said on its Twitter account, citing a cabinet decision.
The UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations in August. (Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United Arab Emirates
- Lisa
- Tel Aviv
- Israel
ALSO READ
Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account, cites "incitement of violence" risk
Twitter permanently suspends Trump
Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account, cites "incitement of violence" risk
ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late
Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account, cites 'incitement of violence' risk