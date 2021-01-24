Left Menu
UAE cabinet approves establishment of embassy in Tel Aviv

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 24-01-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 19:03 IST
The United Arab Emirates on Sunday approved establishing an embassy in the city of Tel Aviv in Israel, the UAE government said on its Twitter account, citing a cabinet decision.

The UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations in August. (Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

