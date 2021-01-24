Mumbai: 9 motorcyclists held for rash driving on Western E-way

Nine motorcyclists were arrestedon Sunday for rash and negligent driving on the WesternExpress Highway here, a police official said.

The action was taken by the Bandra traffic division aspart of a special 'road safety drive', he said.

''The nine bikers were caught at Triangle Point on thehighway. Their motorcycles were seized and the offenders werehanded over to the Bandra police,'' the official said.

They have been arrested under IPC sections 279 (rashdriving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety ofothers), he said.

The road safety drive was conducted on the directionof Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Traffic) NandkumarThakur, he said.

