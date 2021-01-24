Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees on Jan 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees via video conferencing on Monday (January 25), said an official statement.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 20:16 IST
PM to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees on Jan 25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees via video conferencing on Monday (January 25), said an official statement. The virtual interaction will take place tomorrow at 12 pm. 32 applicants from across the country, under different categories of 'Bal Shakti Puraskar', have been selected for PMRBP-2021.

"The awardee children are from 32 districts of 21 States/UTs. 7 awards have been given in the field of Art and Culture, nine awards have been given for Innovation, and five for scholastic achievements. seven children have won in the Sports category while three children have been felicitated for Bravery and one child has been honoured for her efforts in the field of Social Service. The government has been conferring this award to children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements.

PM Modi today interacted in an 'At Home' event with Tribal Guests, NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers, and Tableaux Artists who would be a part of the upcoming Republic Day parade. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh Arjun Munda, Kiren Rijuju, and Renuka Singh Saruta were also present in the event. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the participation of the tribal guests, the artists, NSS, and NCC cadets in the Republic Day Parade fills every citizen with energy. Their display of the country's rich diversity fills everyone with pride.

PM Modi also said that the Republic Day Parade is a tribute to the country's great socio-cultural heritage and to the constitution that gives life to the world's biggest democracy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Frenchman Ogier wins Monte Carlo Rally for a record 8th win

Frenchman Sebastien Ogier won the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally for a record eighth time on Sunday, breaking the previous best mark he shared with countryman Sebastien Loeb.It was the seven-time world champion Ogiers 50th career win in w...

Indian police to let protesting farmers into New Delhi on Republic Day -official

Police in Indias capital New Delhi will allow thousands of protesting farmers to drive through the city after this weeks Republic Day military parade, despite security concerns, a senior official said on Sunday. The police statement comes a...

Hatton outplays McIlroy to claim Abu Dhabi Championship

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton shot a sparkling 6-under par in the final round on Sunday to win the season-opening Abu Dhabi Championship by four strokes after overnight leader Rory McIlroy faded with an uninspired even-par 72 to drop into third...

Kremlin: US comments on protests support law-breaking

The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin says the US Embassys statements about the nationwide protests, in which more than 3,500 people reportedly were arrested, interfere in the countrys domestic affairs and encourage Russians to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021