Biden speaks with France's Macron, seeks to strengthen ties

Biden speaks with France's Macron, seeks to strengthen tiesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2021 02:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 02:09 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Sunday with French President Emmanuel Macron, expressing his desire to strengthen bilateral ties, the White House said, as Biden made the traditional ally one of the first countries contacted during his first days in office.
The White House statement also said that Biden stressed his commitment to bolstering transatlantic relations, through NATO and the U.S. partnership with the European Union.
