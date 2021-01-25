Biden speaks with France's Macron, seeks to strengthen ties

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Sunday with French President Emmanuel Macron, expressing his desire to strengthen bilateral ties, the White House said, as Biden made the traditional ally one of the first countries contacted during his first days in office.

The White House statement also said that Biden stressed his commitment to bolstering transatlantic relations, through NATO and the U.S. partnership with the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)