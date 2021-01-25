Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Andhra govt employees federation slams State Election Commission for announcing local body polls

Andhra Pradesh (AP) Government Employees Federation hit out at the State Election Commissioner (SEC), Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, for 'not caring about the lives of employees' by announcing local body elections amid COVID-19 outbreak.

ANI | Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-01-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 11:28 IST
COVID-19: Andhra govt employees federation slams State Election Commission for announcing local body polls
Venkatram Reddy, Chairman, Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Federation. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh (AP) Government Employees Federation hit out at the State Election Commissioner (SEC), Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, for 'not caring about the lives of employees' by announcing local body elections amid COVID-19 outbreak. Chairman of the Federation Venkatram Reddy questioned the SEC for announcing the poll dates amid the ongoing pandemic.

"The SEC addressed a press conference which was attended by not more than 10-15 people. Despite there being a distance of at least 15 feet between the press personnel and him, he chose to be surrounded by a glass shield to protect himself," said Reddy. "On the other hand, without paying heed to what the government is saying, he has decided to call for the local body polls, thereby putting the lives of thousands of employees in danger," added Reddy.

"Aren't our lives valuable?" asked Reddy on SEC's decision. Questioning the timing of the notification, Reddy said, "If the SEC was so committed to empowering the local bodies, why didn't he call for the local body polls as soon as the tenure expired in 2018?"

Reddy, on behalf of AP Government Employees Federation, requested the SEC to delay the polls by 60 days so that all the employees are vaccinated before they are asked to be part of election duties. "We aren't against the elections being held. We aren't for any political party, we just want to be safe," he said.

Responding to the SEC referring to elections being held in other states, Reddy said, "Yes, elections were held in other states but that was done at a time when no one had a clue about when the vaccine would be out." Now the vaccines are out and the process to vaccinate employees has already started. Therefore, we are requesting the SEC to delay the polls by just two months but in vain, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kenya: Kuria express concern over vandalism under 'Hustler-Dynasty' guise

Kenyan politician, Moses Kuria express concern over Kenyan sections threatening to destroy property in the guise of being other Dynasty and Hustlers, according to a report by Pulselive.coke.The member of Parliament for Gatundu South since 2...

Odisha reports 130 new COVID-19 cases

Odisha reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,34,430. Among the new cases, Sundargarh with 32 cases registered the highest number of people who tested positive for the vir...

Vietnam offers significant opportunities for Indian generic drugmakers: Fitch

Vietnams domestic pharmaceutical industry is currently able to meet just 53 per cent of the countrys demand, representing significant opportunities for Indian investors as India is among the leading global producers of generic medicines, ac...

EC to soon begin mock trials for remote voting: CEC

Mock trials for remote voting facilities for electors would begin soon, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has said.In his message to mark the 11th National Voters Day, he said a research project on remote voting using cutting-edge tec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021