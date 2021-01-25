Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: Deputy sarpanch killed by Naxals in Kondagaon

The village is located deep inside a forestalong the Kondagaon-Narayanpur inter-district border, hesaid.Prima facie it seems the Bayanar area committee ofthe Maoists was involved in the incident.

PTI | Kondagaon | Updated: 25-01-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 14:20 IST
C'garh: Deputy sarpanch killed by Naxals in Kondagaon
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A deputy sarpanch was killedby Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, over 200kilometres from state capital Raipur, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late Saturday evening inPermapal village under Bayanar police station limits when thevictim, identified as Bajjaram Korram, was in his house withhis family, an official said.

As per preliminary information, over a dozen ultrasstormed into the house of Korram, deputy sarpanch of Permapal,dragged him out, thrashed him and strangled him, the officialsaid.

''They accused him of working against the interests ofthe local people. The village is located deep inside a forestalong the Kondagaon-Narayanpur inter-district border,'' hesaid.

''Prima facie it seems the Bayanar area committee ofthe Maoists was involved in the incident. Security forces havelaunched a combing operation in the area to nab the killers,''he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ex AMPHEX- 21 conducted in Andaman & Nicobar Islands from 21-25 Jan

A large-scale tri-service joint amphibious exercise AMPHEX 21 was conducted in Andaman Nicobar group of islands from 21 25 Jan 2021. The exercise involved the participation of Naval ships, amphibious troops of the Army and different type...

Uganda: HEA-East Africa launches initiative to award research scholars and science-led learning

The Higher Education Awards-East Africa has launched an initiative to recognize and promote educational research and science teaching in educational institutions, in the East African region and Uganda, according to a report by University Wo...

BJP insulted Netaji by raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Monday lashed out at the BJP, accusing itof insulting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by raising Jai ShriRam slogans at an event to mark the icons 125th birthanniversary.Branding the BJP as a group of...

Here's when SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' will release, makers drop new poster

The release date of ace filmmaker SS Rajamoulis much-talked-about film RRR has finally been announced. The magnum opus is all set to hit the screens on October 13, 2021. The makers of the film, along with sharing the release date, also drop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021