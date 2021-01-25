C'garh: Deputy sarpanch killed by Naxals in Kondagaon

A deputy sarpanch was killedby Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, over 200kilometres from state capital Raipur, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late Saturday evening inPermapal village under Bayanar police station limits when thevictim, identified as Bajjaram Korram, was in his house withhis family, an official said.

As per preliminary information, over a dozen ultrasstormed into the house of Korram, deputy sarpanch of Permapal,dragged him out, thrashed him and strangled him, the officialsaid.

''They accused him of working against the interests ofthe local people. The village is located deep inside a forestalong the Kondagaon-Narayanpur inter-district border,'' hesaid.

''Prima facie it seems the Bayanar area committee ofthe Maoists was involved in the incident. Security forces havelaunched a combing operation in the area to nab the killers,''he added.

