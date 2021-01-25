Netaji was everyone's leader: Mamata Banerjee

Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee celebrated 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as 'Desh Nayak Diwas' and central government celebrated the day as 'Parakram Diwas', Banerjee on Monday said Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was everyone's leader. Speaking at a rally in Pursura, Hooghly, the chief minister said, "Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was everyone's leader...They were teasing me in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (at Victoria Memorial on January 23)... I don't believe in guns, I believe in politics."

"Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has insulted Netaji and Bengal," she further added. Banerjee did not deliver her speech "in protest" at an event at Victoria Memorial to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans were raised when she was invited to speak.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj. While there is controversy over Netaji's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in a (Right to Information) RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident.

Mamata Banerjee also hit out at the party leaders who had left Trinamool Congress (TMC) or willing to leave the party ahead of legislative Assembly election this year. She said, "Those who are lining up to leave Trinamool Congress (TMC) should leave as early as possible. Bengal and TMC don't need you. TMC would have not given them ticket so they are leaving in fear." It is noted that several party leaders including Cabinet Ministers had left Trinamool Congress in the last two months. (ANI)

