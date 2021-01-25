Left Menu
Delhi Police officer Mahesh Bhardwaj awarded President' police medal for distinguished service

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:50 IST
Delhi Police officer Mahesh Bhardwaj, deputed as Senior Superintendent of Police in the CBI to probe extrajudicial killings in Manipur, has been awarded the President' Police Medal for Distinguished Service on the occasion of Republic Day.

Bhardwaj, who joined Delhi Police as Assistant Commissioner in the year 1993, has worked extensively with United Nations Police, Andaman Nicobar and Mizoram police, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

As DCP (Traffic), he supervised traffic arrangements efficiently for Commonwealth Games. He also strengthened security of Supreme Court as DCP.

In the NHRC, Bhardwaj conducted spot enquiries and visited detention centres in Assam, set up for illegal immigrants.

In February, 2018, he was deputed in the CBI on the direction of Supreme Court to associate with the investigation of alleged extra judicial killings and human rights violations by security forces in Manipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

