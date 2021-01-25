WB cautioned about Neo-JMB terrorists; tightens security in Malda and Murshidabad

West Bengal police have steppedup security in Malda and Murshidabad districts after beingcautioned by the Centre about six terrorists of the bannedNeo-JMB (Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh) infiltrating theborder and that they may carry out terror activities onRepublic Day, a senior official said on Monday.

A search has been launched for the terrorists of theNeo-JMB, an ISIS affiliate terror outfit, the home departmentofficial said.

Security has been tightened in and around Malda andMurshidabad railway stations following the alert, he said.

''We have been alerted by the central government aboutsix Neo-JMB terrorists entering West Bengal through theinternational border with Bangladesh at Lalgola to executeterror plans when we will be celebrating the 72nd RepublicDay,'' the official told PTI.

''We have increased the security arrangements in allthe districts along the Indo-Bangladesh border,'' he added.

The six terrorists may have plans to carry out terroractivities in other parts of the state and the city as well,he said.

Asked about the terrorists' possible hideouts, theofficial said, ''They may have travelled to other districts ofthe state or have reached the city. STF sleuths and statepolice have started searches in different districts for theterrorists.'' Initial inputs revealed that the six terrorists havetravelled from Rajshahi district in Bangladesh and entered thecountry through one of the several waterways at Lalgola inMurshidabad district, he added.

''Our preliminary investigation has found that they mayhave taken advantage of the dense fog that envelope thewaterways in winter,'' he said.

The probe has revealed that the Neo-JMB terroristshave been directed by the outfit's top leadership to carry outterror activities in West Bengal, the official added.

The Kolkata Police Special Task Force had arrestedfour Neo-JMB terrorists from the city's Sealdah and Howrahrailway station areas in June 2020. Of them three wereBangladeshis and one from India.

