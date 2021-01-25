Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB cautioned about Neo-JMB terrorists; tightens security in Malda and Murshidabad

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-01-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 17:32 IST
WB cautioned about Neo-JMB terrorists; tightens security in Malda and Murshidabad

West Bengal police have steppedup security in Malda and Murshidabad districts after beingcautioned by the Centre about six terrorists of the bannedNeo-JMB (Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh) infiltrating theborder and that they may carry out terror activities onRepublic Day, a senior official said on Monday.

A search has been launched for the terrorists of theNeo-JMB, an ISIS affiliate terror outfit, the home departmentofficial said.

Security has been tightened in and around Malda andMurshidabad railway stations following the alert, he said.

''We have been alerted by the central government aboutsix Neo-JMB terrorists entering West Bengal through theinternational border with Bangladesh at Lalgola to executeterror plans when we will be celebrating the 72nd RepublicDay,'' the official told PTI.

''We have increased the security arrangements in allthe districts along the Indo-Bangladesh border,'' he added.

The six terrorists may have plans to carry out terroractivities in other parts of the state and the city as well,he said.

Asked about the terrorists' possible hideouts, theofficial said, ''They may have travelled to other districts ofthe state or have reached the city. STF sleuths and statepolice have started searches in different districts for theterrorists.'' Initial inputs revealed that the six terrorists havetravelled from Rajshahi district in Bangladesh and entered thecountry through one of the several waterways at Lalgola inMurshidabad district, he added.

''Our preliminary investigation has found that they mayhave taken advantage of the dense fog that envelope thewaterways in winter,'' he said.

The probe has revealed that the Neo-JMB terroristshave been directed by the outfit's top leadership to carry outterror activities in West Bengal, the official added.

The Kolkata Police Special Task Force had arrestedfour Neo-JMB terrorists from the city's Sealdah and Howrahrailway station areas in June 2020. Of them three wereBangladeshis and one from India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Online merchants linked to QAnon down, but not out, following platform bans

Since last year, entrepreneur Dustin Krieger has faced bans by an expanding list of big tech companies four blocked PayPal accounts, half a dozen Twitter deactivations, de-listed merchandise by Shopify and most recently Amazons removal of h...

Farmers to march towards Parliament from different locations on Budget day on February 1: Farmer leader Darshan Pal.

Farmers to march towards Parliament from different locations on Budget day on February 1 Farmer leader Darshan Pal....

Maldives Lauds PM Modi’s Gesture in Providing COVID Vaccine

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaHonourable President of the Republic of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, its Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid and Honorary Consul Mumbai of the Republic of Maldives Bobby Mohanty ...

Late Jackson Mthembu hailed as humble public servant

The late Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, has been hailed as a gentle and humble public servant, who committed his life to serve the nation.These were among the glowing accolades attached to the life of the Minister during a vir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021