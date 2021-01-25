Left Menu
Ally of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny calls for new protests across Russia on Jan. 31

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-01-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 17:54 IST
An ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday called for new protests across Russia on Jan. 31 to demand the release of Navalny, who is serving a 30-day jail stint in relation to a case about alleged parole violations.

Leonid Volkov, the ally, released the details on the Telegram messaging app and promised more details later on Monday.

Police detained more than 3,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia on Saturday after tens of thousands of people ignored extreme cold and police warnings to publicly call for Navalny's release.

