Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey and Greece resume talks on maritime disputes after five years

The neighbouring NATO members are at odds over claims to Mediterranean waters and energy rights, air space and the status of some islands in the Aegean Sea. They made little progress in 60 rounds of talks from 2002 to 2016. Plans for resuming talks foundered last year over Turkey's deployment of a seismic survey vessel in contested waters and disagreements over which topics they would cover.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:47 IST
Turkey and Greece resume talks on maritime disputes after five years
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey and Greece resumed talks aimed at addressing long-standing maritime disputes on Monday, ending a five-year hiatus after months of tensions in the eastern Mediterranean. The neighbouring NATO members are at odds over claims to Mediterranean waters and energy rights, air space and the status of some islands in the Aegean Sea. They made little progress in 60 rounds of talks from 2002 to 2016.

Plans for resuming talks foundered last year over Turkey's deployment of a seismic survey vessel in contested waters and disagreements over which topics they would cover. The vessel was withdrawn to Turkish shores last year. Ankara and Athens agreed this month to resume the talks in Istanbul, in a test of Turkey's hopes of improving its relations with the European Union, which has supported EU-member Greece and threatened sanctions on Turkey.

As the talks resumed, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said France will present proposals to Greece for the renewal of its fleet of frigates, and finalized a 2.5 billion euros ($3.04 billion) deal for Greece's purchase of 18 Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets. "Under the strong leadership of our president, the solution to all problems, including the Aegean, is possible and our will for this is strong," Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, who was part of Monday's talks, said.

The exploratory talks are aimed at reaching common ground on disputed issues to allow for formal negotiations. But, despite agreeing to resume talks, Ankara and Athens still appeared to disagree over the topics to be covered in the run-up to Monday's meeting. Athens has said it would discuss only the demarcation of exclusive economic zones and continental shelf in the Aegean Sea and eastern Mediterranean, and not issues of "national sovereignty", while Ankara has said it wants all issues, including air space and the Aegean islands, on the table.

Greek government spokesman Christos Tarantilis said on Monday Greece was "attending the talks in good faith and expects Turkey to act similarly", reiterating the Greek position that the talks are unofficial and focused on maritime zones only. The agenda for Monday's talks, which lasted more than three hours, was not disclosed. Another round of talks is expected to be held in Athens, a Greek diplomatic source said, without providing any further details.

Despite the technical disagreements, both sides voiced guarded optimism, though they were still trading barbs in the days leading up to Monday's meetings. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said last week Greece would approach the talks with optimism but "zero naivety", while Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he hoped the resumption of talks would herald a new era.

Analysts have said an immediate breakthrough is unlikely given decades-old policy differences, but that resuming dialogue is an important first step after EU pressure on Ankara. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held talks in Brussels last week to discuss possible future steps to maintain what he called the "positive atmosphere" between Ankara and the EU. In December, the bloc postponed the question of sanctions on Turkey until March. (Additional reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and James Mackenzie in Athens; Editing by Daren Butler and Timothy Heritage)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EMA says some leaked COVID-19 documents 'taken out of context'

Some of the COVID-19 documents leaked online in a cyber attack on the European Medicines Agency disclosed last month were not published in their original form and may have been taken out of context, the regulator said on Monday.Whilst indiv...

RBI says it is open to exploring possibility of digital version of fiat currency

Amid increasing popularity of virtual currencies in various parts of the world, the Reserve Bank of India RBI on Monday said it is open to exploring the possibility of a digital version of fiat currency.Host of private digital currencies, v...

Mexico expects arrival of Russia's Sputnik vaccine shortly - official

Mexican health officials expect Russian backing for the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines quick arrival in the country, Mexicos foreign minister said on Monday, following a phone call between the presidents of both countries earlier in the mor...

Sitharaman inaugurates National Company Law Appellate Tribunal Chennai bench

Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday inaugurated the Chennai Bench of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT through virtual mode here today. As per a statement, the Chennai Bench of the NCLAT will have jurisdictio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021