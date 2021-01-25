Left Menu
Army chopper crash-lands in J&K's Kathua, 2 pilots injured: Officials

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-01-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 21:18 IST
Army chopper crash-lands in J&K's Kathua, 2 pilots injured: Officials
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv of the Indian Army made a crash-landing in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday, resulting in injuries to two pilots, officials said.

The chopper, which was coming from Pathankot, was forced to make a crash-landing in an Army area in the Lakhanpur belt of the district, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kathua Shailendra Mishra told PTI.

Two pilots of the helicopter were injured in the incident, he said, adding that they were rushed to a military base hospital.

A defence spokesperson confirmed the incident and said further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

