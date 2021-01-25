TT player Mouma Das, five other sportspersons awarded Padma Shri

TT player Mouma Das, five other sportspersons awarded Padma ShriPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 21:56 IST
Veteran table tennis player Mouma Das was among six sportspersons awarded the prestigious Padma Shri by the Government of India on the eve of the country's 72nd Republic Day.
Besides Mouma, P Anitha, Madhavan Nambiar, Sudha Hari Narayan Singh, Virender Singh, and KY Venkatesh have also been awarded the prestigious award in the sports category for the year.
Every year, the award winners are announced on the eve of Republic Day. The Padma awardees are felicitated by the President of India.
