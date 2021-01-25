Former village head found dead in UP's Amethi

The body of a 60-year-old former village pradhan, who was missing since Sunday, was found near a canal here with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Jageshwar Maurya went missing from his house on Sunday evening, they added.

''On Monday morning, his body was found near a canal in Pooremukund Ramai village. He was shot on the head,'' Circle Officer of Tiloi Anand Kumar said.

As per the family of the deceased, he had no animosity with anybody in the village, the police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation launched, they added.

