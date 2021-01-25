Subedar Sanjiv Kumar named for Kirti Chakra posthumously

Subedar Sanjiv Kumar, who died in an anti-terror operation in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir in April last, has been named for Kirti Chakra, India's second highest peacetime gallantry awards, according to an official release.

Kumar, who was from the fourth battalion of the Army's Parachute Regiment, was leading a squad of the Special Forces detachment which was heli-dropped in Keran to intercept and eliminate a group of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, it said.

''After being heli-dropped, Subedar Sanjiv Kumar along with his squadbegan to track the foot trails of the infiltrating terrorists. After wading throughwaist deep snow for over five hours, his squad homed on to the likely location ofthe terrorists,'' the release said.

''In the intense close quarter fight that ensued Subedar Sanjiv Kumarsustained a gunshot wound from which he later succumbed,'' it added.

According to details shared by the Army, 19 officers are being conferred Param Vishisht Sewa medal while four personnel are being given Uttam Yudh Sewa medal and 32 officers have been named for Ati Vishisht Sewa medal.

A total five personnel have been named for Vir Chakra (four posthumously) while three are being conferred Shaurya Chakra and 11 personnel have been named for Yudh Sewa medal.

The Army said 130 personnel are being conferred Sena medal and 85 personnel have been named for Vishisht Sena medal.

The Indian Air Force said four of its personnel, Flight Lieutenant Anand Singh, Flight Lieutenant Preji Raju, Squadron Leader Vivek Gairola and Wing Commander Bibhu Dutta SK Jenamani have been named for Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry). The Indian Navy said three of its officers have been named for Param Vishisht Sewa medal, seven others are being conferred Ati Vishisht Sewa medal and eight personnel have been named for Nau Sena medal.

Sixteen naval personnel have also been named for Vishisht Sewa medal, it said.

Earlier, the defence ministry said President Ram Nath Kovind has approved awards of 455 gallantry and other defence decorations to armed forces personnel and others on the eve of 72nd Republic Day celebrations.

