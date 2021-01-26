Left Menu
Top Brazil court authorises investigation of health minister

Brazils Prosecutor-general Augusto Aras asked the court to greenlight the investigation, citing a document that said the health ministry knew of dwindling oxygen stocks in Manaus hospitals on January 8, but didnt start dispatching extra supplies until four days later.

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 26-01-2021 05:58 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 05:58 IST
A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Monday authorised an investigation of Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello to determine whether he is criminally responsible for the COVID-19 crisis in the Amazonian city of Manaus. The largest city in Brazil's vast rainforest region was slammed this month by a severe second wave of infections, and jam-packed hospitals ran out of oxygen. Patients' family members searched for tanks to keep their loved ones breathing, and dozens died asphyxiated. Brazil's Prosecutor-general Augusto Aras asked the court to greenlight the investigation, citing a document that said the health ministry knew of dwindling oxygen stocks in Manaus hospitals on January 8, but didn't start dispatching extra supplies until four days later. Brazil's air force began evacuating patients to other states on January 15. Justice Ricardo Lewandowski in his decision authorised the federal police to begin the investigation, and conclude within 60 days.

