U.N. says still concerns about Yemen trade despite U.S. allowing Houthi deals

U.N. says still concerns about Yemen trade despite U.S. allowing Houthi dealsReuters | New York | Updated: 26-01-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 23:02 IST
The United Nations is still hearing concerns that companies are planning to cancel or suspend business with Yemen despite a U.S. decision to allow all transactions with the Houthi movement "given this move does not resolve underlying uncertainties," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.
The United States on Monday approved all transactions involving Yemen's Houthi movement for the next month as Washington reviews a Trump administration designation of the Iran-aligned group as a foreign terrorist organization.
