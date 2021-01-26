Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologize for 'failings' in Jan. 6 attack

The then-chiefs of the Capitol Police and House sergeant at arms stepped down. In the weeks since the attack, security has been heightened around the Capitol and in Washington in general, with eight-foot-high fencing surrounding the perimeter and National Guard troops brought in for Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 23:41 IST
Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologize for 'failings' in Jan. 6 attack

Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologized on Tuesday for "failings" during the deadly attack on the building by followers of then-President Donald Trump in a bid to stop the certification of Joe Biden's election victory. The officials specifically acknowledged a number of missteps: conflicting intelligence, inadequate preparation and insufficient mobilization of partner agencies, and called for improving accountability systems and communications structures.

"I am here to offer my sincerest apologies on behalf of the Department," said Yolanda Pittman, the acting chief of Capitol Police, according to a prepared statement for the U.S. House of Representatives' Appropriations Committee. "The Department failed to meet its own high standards as well as yours," she added.

Pittman said many of the officers are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after the Jan. 6 assault in which five people died, including one Capitol police officer. Pittman said the death of a second officer was indirectly linked. She and Timothy Blodgett, the acting U.S. House of Representatives' sergeant at arms, said security officials were working to do more to boost protection of the U.S. Capitol, the seat of government.

Pro-Trump supporters stormed the building following Trump's urgings at a rally near the White House to go to the Capitol. Trump was impeached by the House on a charge of incitement and the trial in the Senate is scheduled for February. The then-chiefs of the Capitol Police and House sergeant at arms stepped down.

In the weeks since the attack, security has been heightened around the Capitol and in Washington in general, with eight-foot-high fencing surrounding the perimeter and National Guard troops brought in for Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20. Some 5,000 National Guard troops will remain in Washington through mid-March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

India's colourful heritage comes alive in R-day Google doodle

India's colourful heritage comes alive in Google's Republic Day doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Israeli military chief warns of new plans to strike Iran

Israels military chief Tuesday warned the Biden administration against rejoining the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, even if it toughens its terms, adding hes ordered his forces to step up preparations for possible offensive action against Iran dur...

Twitter grants academics full access to public data, but not for suspended accounts

Twitter Inc on Tuesday opened free access to its new application programming interface API software for academic researchers, enabling them to study public conversations on its platform, but is not providing data from suspended accounts as ...

BRIEF-Comcast's Peacock Says Hit Comedy 'Modern Family' Coming To Hulu And Peacock

Comcast Corp COMCASTS PEACOCK SAYS HIT COMEDY MODERN FAMILY COMING TO HULU AND PEACOCK PEACOCK SAYS LONG-RUNNING HIT COMEDY SERIES MODERN FAMILY WILL BE AVAILABLE TO HULU AND PEACOCK SUBSCRIBERS BEGINNING FEBRUARY 3 Source text httpsbit.ly3...

1st private space crew paying USD 55M each to fly to station

The first private space station crew was introduced Tuesday Three men who are each paying USD 55 million to fly on a SpaceX rocket.Theyll be led by a former NASA astronaut now working for Axiom Space, the Houston company that arranged the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021