Left Menu
Development News Edition

No place for anarchy in democracy, says RSS

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) National General Secretary Suresh Bhayyaji Joshi on Tuesday said that the violence that took place in Delhi followed by the incident at Red Fort on the occasion of Republic Day are condemnable and there is no place for such anarchy in a democracy.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-01-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 08:53 IST
No place for anarchy in democracy, says RSS
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) National General Secretary Suresh Bhayyaji Joshi on Tuesday said that the violence that took place in Delhi followed by the incident at Red Fort on the occasion of Republic Day are condemnable and there is no place for such anarchy in a democracy. "The violence that took place in Delhi on Republic Day is sad and condemnable," Joshi said in a statement issued to the press.

"Especially what happened in Red Fort is an insult to the freedom fighters and those who laid down their lives for the integrity of the nation. There is no place for such anarchy in a democracy," he added. Joshi further appealed through RSS that the people of the country should rise above their political and ideological differences to strive for peace.

A total of 83 police personnel were injured on Tuesday after intense clashes with farmers, who broke police barricades and stormed into the city on Republic Day to hold a tractor rally in protest against the new farm laws. Delhi Police had released the names of the cops who had sustained injuries in the evening. Several incidents of violence took place during the tractor rally. Protesters and police clashed near Delhi Police headquarters and inside the Red Fort--from where the Prime Minister addresses the nation on Independence Day.

In a video of the incident, a group of protestors, some of them armed with sticks, were seen hitting the police personnel, forcing them to jump down from the walls of the monument. Meanwhile, a protesting farmer died after a tractor rammed into barricades and overturned at ITO, Delhi Police had earlier said.

Earlier today, reports of farmers breaking barricades to enter Delhi and resorting to vandalism poured from several parts of the city. The entry and exit gates of several Metro stations were also closed. Protesting farmers had reached ITO after breaking police barricades placed opposite old Delhi Police headquarters and were seen attacking police personnel and vandalising vehicles.

A protestor also went up the mast on the ramparts of the Red Fort and raised a flag he was carrying at the place where the Tricolour is hoisted. Several people, including police personnel, suffered injuries during the clash between protesting farmers and police. Farmers held a 'tractor rally' on Republic Day to demand the repeal of new farm laws. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Former Villa, Celtic manager Venglos dies aged 84

Aston Villa said they were saddened to learn of the death of former manager Jozef Venglos, who passed away on Tuesday aged 84. Venglos, who also managed Celtic, Fenerbahce and Slovakia, became the first manager born outside Britain or Irela...

Kevin Hart boards Cate Blanchett's 'Borderlands' movie

Hollywood star Kevin Hart has joined Oscar winner Cate Blanchett in the film adaptation of popular video game Borderlands.The project has been set up at Lionsgate with Eli Roth of Death Wish fame on board as the director, according to Varie...

Mayawati condemns violence by protesting farmers, urges Centre to repeal agri laws

Bahujan Samajwadi Party BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday condemned the violence during the farmers protest in the national capital on Republic Day and said that the Central government must take this incident very seriously. She appealed to t...

Sports Schedule for Wednesday, January 27

Eds Adding fresh events to schedule CRICKET Stories related to Englands tour of India.Other stories related to India and international cricket.Day two of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Karachi.Knock-outs of Syed Mushtaq...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021