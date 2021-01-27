Four soldiers injured in grenade attack by militants in J-K's Anantnag

Four soldiers were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, a spokesman said.

The injured soldiers were provided first aid locally and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital here for treatment, the spokesman said.

''Four soldiers sustained splinter injuries when terrorists lobbed a grenade on a road opening party of the Army at Shamsipora in Anantnag district,'' he added.

