Four soldiers injured in grenade attack by militants in J-K's Anantnag

Four soldiers injured in grenade attack by militants in J-K's AnantnagPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-01-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 12:12 IST
Four soldiers were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, a spokesman said.
The injured soldiers were provided first aid locally and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital here for treatment, the spokesman said.
''Four soldiers sustained splinter injuries when terrorists lobbed a grenade on a road opening party of the Army at Shamsipora in Anantnag district,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Shamsipora
- Anantnag
- Army
- Jammu
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir records 113 fresh cases, one more death
'Misrab' helps youth in Kashmir explore their passion for music
Canadian MP supports Modi govt plan to resettle Kashmiri Pandits in Valley
BSF detects underground tunnel along International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.
India deplores ‘false assertions’ in UK Parliament Kashmir debate