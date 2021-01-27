Algeria's AOM Invest plans local sukuk - Ennahar

Algeria's AOM Invest plans local sukuk - EnnaharReuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-01-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 14:18 IST
Algeria's AOM Invest plans to issue dinar-denominated sukuk "very soon" to help fund ailing tourism projects, Ennahar TV channel's website cited on Wednesday the chairman of the investment group, Hichem Attar, as saying.
