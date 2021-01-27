Left Menu

BJP leader Azfar Shamsi shot at in Bihar, one held

Azfar Shamsi, spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit, shot at by criminals, near Jamalpur College, Jamalpur on Wednesday.

ANI | Jamalpur (Bihar) | Updated: 27-01-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 14:37 IST
Munger Superintendent of Police Manavjit Singh Dhillon (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Azfar Shamsi, spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit, shot at by criminals, near Jamalpur College, Jamalpur on Wednesday. Shamsi, who is also an Associate Professor, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to police, he had a dispute with another professor of the college who has been arrested. Speaking to ANI, Munger Superintendent of Police Manavjit Singh Dhillon said, "We were informed that Azfar Shamsi (also an Associate Professor) was shot by 2-3 men while he was going to his chamber. He is undergoing treatment."

"His statement has been recorded, he had a dispute with another professor of the college whom we have arrested, he will be questioned," the SP added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

