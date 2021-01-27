Left Menu

Lieutenant General Chandi Prasad Mohanty will take over as the new vice-chief of Army staff on February 1.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 15:20 IST
Lt-General CP Mohanty to take over as next Army vice-chief on Feb 1
Lt-General C P Mohanty. Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant General Chandi Prasad Mohanty will take over as the new vice-chief of Army staff on February 1. He is presently the Southern Army Commander and will be succeeding Lt General SK Saini on his superannuation.

An alumnus of Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) Dehradun and National Defence Academy, Lt Gen Mohanty is a June 1982 batch Infantry Officer from the Rajput Regiment. During his distinguished military career, General Mohanty has had vast operational, logistics and administrative experience in varied command and staff appointments. He commanded his Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and North East, a Mountain Brigade along the Indo-China border and a Mountain Division in Counter Insurgency Operations in North East.

Later he commanded a strategically important Corps in the Eastern Theatre post-Doklam incident and also Uttar Bharat Area at Bareilly. The General Officer has vast overseas experience of commanding a multi-national Brigade in the Republic of Congo besides being Military Advisor to the Government of Seychelles. He has held important staff appointments in an Armoured Brigade and Military Secretary Branch besides being the Director-General of Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement at Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) at New Delhi.

An M.Phil and Management Degree holder, he is academically inclined and has researched extensively on China, South Asia and North East India making him a domain expert of these regions. He is a graduate of Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington and also an alumnus of prestigious National Defence College, Delhi. (ANI)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models.

