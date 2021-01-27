Left Menu

Delhi Police will address media at 4pm about farmers' tractor rally violence: Javadekar

Delhi Police will hold a press briefing on Wednesday at 4pm where all questions regarding the violence that occurred during the farmers' tractor rally yesterday will be answered, informed Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police will hold a press briefing on Wednesday at 4pm where all questions regarding the violence that occurred during the farmers' tractor rally yesterday will be answered, informed Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. "Delhi Police will hold a press briefing at 4 pm today and all questions regarding the violence during farmers' tractor rally yesterday will be answered," said Javadekar while addressing the media here.

"We never said there is no more scope for discussion with farmers," he added. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has detained 200 people in connection with the violence that broke out in various parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally in the city on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said the "detained persons will be arrested soon." A total of 22 FIRs have been registered regarding the violence, in which over 300 police personnel were injured.

A day after vandalism in the Red Fort premises by the agitating farmers during the tractor rally, Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel along with police and other officials visited the incident spot where broken shards of glass, scattered pieces of paper, vandalised ticket counter, metal detector gate and Police caps could be seen. Meanwhile, Delhi Police in a statement said it has registered an FIR under IPC Sec 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 120 b (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and other sections, regarding yesterday's violence at Red Fort.

Farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their Kisan tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws. Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the rioting mob. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

