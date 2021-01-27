Left Menu

Ex-Jayalalithaa close aide Sasikala released after serving 4 years in prison

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-01-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 15:49 IST
Ex-Jayalalithaa close aide Sasikala released after serving 4 years in prison

Expelled AIADMK leader V KSasikala was released on Wednesday after serving four yearsimprisonment in a corruption case at a prison here.

The formalities for her release were done at the state-run Victoria Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment forCOVID-19 infection, which she had contracted a week ago, alongwith her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi.

''Yes, she has been formally released,'' Parappana AgraharaJail Superintendent V Sheshamurthy told PTI.

According to hospital sources, prison officials sportingPPE kits completed the formalities inside the COVID-19 ward ofthe hospital.

However, she would remain at the Victoria hospital foranother three days as mandated under the COVID-19 protocol,though she is now asymptomatic and her symptoms have reduced.

''As per protocol, she will be discharged on 10th day(January 30) if she is asymptomatic and free for oxygensupport for at least three days,'' the hospital said in anofficial bulletin.

A large number of supporters of the 66-year-old closeaide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaalined up outside the Victoria Hospital, raised slogans in herfavour and distributed sweets in celebration.

Independent legislator T T V Dhinakaran, Sasikala'snephew and founder of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK)visited the hospital after she was released by jail officials.

Sasikala was in prison since February 2017 along withIlavarasi and late Jayalalithaa's foster son V N Sudhakaran inconnection with the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

Sasikala was charged with hatching a criminal conspiracywith Jayalalithaa, with whom she was closely associated, andamassing wealth disproportionate to the known source of herincome.

The September 27, 2014, order of the Special Courtawarding imprisonment and fine of Rs 10 crore each, wasupheld by the Supreme Court on February 14, 2017.

Sasikala, Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran had held hugeproperties in their names to the tune of crores of rupees fromJuly 1991 to April 1996, though they did not have such asource of income.

Ilavarasi will be released in the first week of February.

Sasikala's release from prison comes close to Assemblyelections in Tamil Nadu, due in April-May this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad face Bengaluru test in ISL

Hyderabad FC will hope to continue their five-game undefeated run and retain their position in the top four when they cross swords with Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League match here on Thursday.Hyderabad had a great start to the season ...

Concentrix Announces Plans to Support Free COVID-19 Vaccinations to All Employees in India

Concentrix reinforces its commitment to the health and wellbeing of staff with its latest effort to protect employees across IndiaGurgaon, Haryana, India Business Wire IndiaConcentrix Corporation Nasdaq CNXC, a leading global provider of c...

Uttarakhand CM flags off women trans-Himalaya cycle expedition

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday flagged-off the first women trans-Himalaya cycle expedition at his residence here. According to an official release, the Chief Minister congratulated the Shruti Rawat, who is rep...

Indians feel least secure while online dating, finds report

Indians feel most secure whileordering food online, but least so while online dating,according to a report.McAfee Corp.on Wednesday announced findings fromits2021 Consumer Security Mindset Report,revealing thatwhile the shift to a digital-f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021