Ex-Jayalalithaa close aide Sasikala released after serving 4 years in prison

Expelled AIADMK leader V KSasikala was released on Wednesday after serving four yearsimprisonment in a corruption case at a prison here.

The formalities for her release were done at the state-run Victoria Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment forCOVID-19 infection, which she had contracted a week ago, alongwith her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi.

''Yes, she has been formally released,'' Parappana AgraharaJail Superintendent V Sheshamurthy told PTI.

According to hospital sources, prison officials sportingPPE kits completed the formalities inside the COVID-19 ward ofthe hospital.

However, she would remain at the Victoria hospital foranother three days as mandated under the COVID-19 protocol,though she is now asymptomatic and her symptoms have reduced.

''As per protocol, she will be discharged on 10th day(January 30) if she is asymptomatic and free for oxygensupport for at least three days,'' the hospital said in anofficial bulletin.

A large number of supporters of the 66-year-old closeaide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaalined up outside the Victoria Hospital, raised slogans in herfavour and distributed sweets in celebration.

Independent legislator T T V Dhinakaran, Sasikala'snephew and founder of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK)visited the hospital after she was released by jail officials.

Sasikala was in prison since February 2017 along withIlavarasi and late Jayalalithaa's foster son V N Sudhakaran inconnection with the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

Sasikala was charged with hatching a criminal conspiracywith Jayalalithaa, with whom she was closely associated, andamassing wealth disproportionate to the known source of herincome.

The September 27, 2014, order of the Special Courtawarding imprisonment and fine of Rs 10 crore each, wasupheld by the Supreme Court on February 14, 2017.

Sasikala, Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran had held hugeproperties in their names to the tune of crores of rupees fromJuly 1991 to April 1996, though they did not have such asource of income.

Ilavarasi will be released in the first week of February.

Sasikala's release from prison comes close to Assemblyelections in Tamil Nadu, due in April-May this year.

