BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Proposes Issue Of HK Dollar-Denominated Convertible Bonds Due 2026

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd: * PROPOSED ISSUE OF HK DOLLAR-DENOMINATED GUARANTEED CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2026

* INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM BOND OFFERING FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES * TO OFFER BONDS TO PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS IN HK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)