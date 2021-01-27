Left Menu

Odisha health workers receive 1.77 lakhs COVID-19 vaccination shots so far

Odisha administered 1,77,000 COVID-19 vaccination shots to frontline health workers so far, Bijay Panigrahi, State Director Health and Family Welfare said here on Wednesday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 27-01-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha administered 1,77,000 COVID-19 vaccination shots to frontline health workers so far, Bijay Panigrahi, State Director Health and Family Welfare said here on Wednesday. The state has received total out of 3,50,000 vaccines. The remaining 1,73,000 shots will be used by February 10 under the first phase.

Two people on Wednesday reported minor cases of Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI). Among them, one is a 24-year-old woman from Nuapada district who was vaccinated on January 23 and the other was 23-year-old man from Jharsuguda district, vaccinated on January 18. Both of them are doing well now.

Whereas, one man, 27 years, from Nuapada district had died in Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Sambalpur's Burla today morning. He had received coronavirus vaccination on January 23. However, the cause of death is not related to COVID-19 vaccination, as per medical enquiry. (ANI)

