Left Menu

POCSO charges against govt engineer: Statements of 6 more minors recorded in court

PTI | Banda | Updated: 27-01-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:28 IST
POCSO charges against govt engineer: Statements of 6 more minors recorded in court
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A special POCSO court here on Wednesday recorded the statements of six children in connection with a case, being investigated by the CBI, of alleged sexual exploitation of minors by a government engineer and his wife.

The CBI had arrested the couple for allegedly exploiting children sexually and selling videos of the acts to paedophiles across the globe on the internet for the last 10 years.

The probe agency had earlier got statements of 17 children recorded in the special court designated for cases under the purview of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. By Wednesday the statements of total 23 minors had been recorded in connection with the case. Government counsel Manoj Dixit said the CBI got the statements of the children recorded in the court of Civil Judge Anuja Singh, and added that the statements of more children could be recorded by the agency. The Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department's junior engineer Ram Bhavan was arrested on November 16 last year following which he was also suspended. His wife Durgawati was arrested on December 28.

The arrests were made by a dedicated unit of the CBI specialising in probes into cases of online sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

The arrested junior engineer, a resident of Chitrakoot district in UP, is alleged to have victimised about 50 minors in the age group of 5 to 16 years in Chitrakoot, Banda and Hamirpur districts of the state.

During searches, the CBI had recovered eight mobile phones, around Rs eight lakh cash, sex toys, laptops and other digital evidence carrying a huge amount of child sexual abuse material, agency officials had said earlier.

The junior engineer had allegedly been indulging in the crime for the last 10 years, mainly by contacting and sharing the sexual abuse material with other paedophiles globally using the darknet and cloud services abroad, they said.

He is also alleged to have told investigators that he used to bribe children with mobile phones and other electronic gadgets so that they wouldn't tell anyone about his activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kerala HC issues notice to Virat Kohli,Tamanna on plea seeking ban on online gambling in Kerala

The Kerala High Court on Wednesdayissued notice to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli andthe state government in a plea seeking ban on online gamblingin the state.Besides Kohli, a division bench, headed by ChiefJustice S Manikumar, als...

Budget FY22 to provide clear roadmap for economic growth: KPMG

The Union Budget for 2021-22 due to be presented on February 1 is expected to introduce more relief measures as well as an economic stimulus package to support the economy in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, professional services firm KPMG sa...

Resumption of 'Mulaqat' in J-K jails provides joy to inmates and their families

The joy of nine-year-old Mohammad Hussain knew no bounds as he accompanied his mother to meet his father lodged at a jail here, as authorities on Wednesday resumed Mulaqat after a gap of over 10 months due to coronavirus-driven restrictions...

Two farmer unions withdraw from agitation against farm laws citing Republic Day violence

Two farmer unions on Wednesday withdrew from the ongoing agitation on Delhis borders against the three farm laws, a day after violence broke out in the national capital during the tractor parade.Talking to reporters, Bharatiya Kisan Union B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021