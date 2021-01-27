Left Menu

Resumption of 'Mulaqat' in J-K jails provides joy to inmates and their families

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:38 IST
Resumption of 'Mulaqat' in J-K jails provides joy to inmates and their families

The joy of nine-year-old Mohammad Hussain knew no bounds as he accompanied his mother to meet his father lodged at a jail here, as authorities on Wednesday resumed 'Mulaqat' after a gap of over 10 months due to coronavirus-driven restrictions.

‘Mulaqat’ facility allows prisoners to meet their family members.

Hussain joined several other families from Jammu and Kashmir who queued up to meet their relatives on the first day of the resumption of the facility at district jail Amphalla in the heart of the city, which Jail Superintendent Mirza Saleem Ahmad Beig termed as a 'Republic Day' gift to the inmates and their kin.

Hussain, who travelled from Mumbai to meet his father Aijaz said, “I am seeing my father after a long time.” Aijaz, an undertrial, was arrested in May 2019 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“We last met before the outbreak of the pandemic and I am happy to visit my father again though we talked on several occasions on phone during the lockdown period,” Hussain, the youngest among Aijaz's four children and a class 4 student, told PTI.

Emotional scenes filled the newly-constructed interview room, having 17 cabins and a child play corner, with state-of-the-art facility like sound proof walls to eliminate noise and provide a better environment to the inmates during their meetings.

Jail Superintendent Mirza Saleem Ahmed Beig said though the prisons department under the leadership of Director General of Police (Prisons) V K Singh introduced various facilities like inmate calling system and video conferencing, the “physical ‘mulaqat’ is altogether a different feeling”.

“We can feel the frustration among the inmates for not being able to meet their relatives since March 24 last year when the mulaqat was stopped due to COVID-19… the decision to resume the meeting between the inmates and a maximum of three relatives once a month is in the right direction and at an appropriate time. It is a Republic Day gift to the prisoners and their families,” he said.

Amit Kumar's mother, a resident of Chatta area of Jammu, broke down repeatedly on seeing her son for the first time in the past eight months after his arrest in a molestation case.

Accompanied by her husband and another son, the woman who wished not to be named said she had spent sleepless nights ever since his son’s arrest.

“Now that I have seen him, I can die in peace,” she said.

Bashir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Qazigund area of south Kashmir, had come to meet his son Sajjad, who was arrested in December 2019 in an NDPS case.

“We felt happy after we came to know that the government has resumed the mulaqat facility and contacted the jail authorities immediately. Sajjad's two-and-a-half-year-old-daughter was dying to meet her father,” he said, as his granddaughter talked to her father and expressed her desire to hug him.

The jail staff also provided toffees to the children who came to meet their family.

“The decision to restrict the mulaqat once a month is meant for the safety of the prisoners and the jail staff as the threat of the pandemic still looms large,” the jail superintendent said, adding that every visitor has to produce COVID-negative test reports done not more than 48 hours ago, in accordance with the government guidelines.

Amphalla jail recorded the highest number of 174 coronavirus cases among a total of 539 cases, across 14 jails in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

There are about 650 prisoners lodged in the Amphalla jail and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure their safety against the deadly virus, Beig added.

PTI TAS AB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FDI into India up 37 pc to USD 43.85 bn during Apr-Nov 2020

Foreign direct investment FDI into India increased by 37 percent to USD 43.85 billion during April-November 2020, according to data by the commerce and industry ministry. Total FDI inflows including reinvested earnings during the eight-mont...

Incentives for sportspersons should be increased for winning medals in major events: Behera

Odisha has been at the forefront of hosting major sports events, developing world-class infrastructure, sponsoring national teams, and strengthening its grassroots programs. Sports being a priority sector, over the last decade, the state go...

Rahul launches scathing attack on PM, RSS at UDF conventions in Kerala

Continuing his attackon Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the border stand off withChina, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused himof weakening and destroying the country and claimed thatfor the first time Chinese troops were si...

ED arrests chairman, MD of Mumbai-based realty group in money laundering case

The ED has arrested the chairman and the managing director MD of Mumbai-based Omkar Realtors and Developers in connection with a money laundering case against them linked to the alleged loan fraud in Yes Bank, official sources said on Wedne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021