UK PM Johnson pushes back school reopening until March 8

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:19 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it would not be possible to reopen schools in February, but that he hoped the vaccination programme would allow them to open their doors from March 8.

Johnson said that if the government hits its vaccination targets: "We hope it will therefore be safe to begin the reopening of schools from Monday the 8th of March, with other economic and social restrictions being removed (then or) thereafter, as and when the data permits," he told parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

