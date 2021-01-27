Suspended IPS officer sent to jail following his surrender in graft case

An IPS officer facing arrest warrant in a corruption case surrendered before a special anti-graft court here on Wednesday and was sent to jail under 14-days’ judicial custody.

IPS officer Arvind Sen surrendered before the anti-corruption court of Special Judge Sandeep Gupta after being declared a proclaimed offender in the case alleging a receipt of a bribe of Rs 10 lakh by him for awarding a tender of the state’s Animal Husbandry Department. The case was registered at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on June 13, 2020 on the complaint of a businessman, M S Bhatia alias Rinku. Bhatia had named 13 people in his complaint, accusing them of being involved in the illegal grant and receipt of the tender.

But the role of Sen, now a suspended deputy inspector general of police, cropped up in the case during the probe.

During the investigation, it allegedly transpired that Sen, a promoted IPS officer of 2003 batch, had receieved a bribe of Rs 10 lakh in his bank account to grant a tender of the Animal Husbandry Department to an ineligible person, misusing his official position.

As he had been evading his arrest for long, he was declared a proclaimed offender by Special Judge Gupta after which he moved the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court for anticipatory bail.

But the high court denied him bail, ordering him to surrender before the court, following which he moved the anti-corruption court on Monday, seeking some time to surrender as, he pleaded, he was not well that day.

The subordinate court gave him time till January 27 to surrender.

As Sen surrendered before the court n Wednesday, it took him in custody and remanded him to the district jail for 14 days.

