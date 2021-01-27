Left Menu

Guj: Fake call centre duping US citizens busted, four held

We suspect that manyothers are behind this racket, Raval said, adding that theaccused had duped US citizens to the tune of thousands ofdollars.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:28 IST
Guj: Fake call centre duping US citizens busted, four held

A fake call centre beingoperated from near Rajkot city of Gujarat was busted and fourpersons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly duping UScitizens through it on the pretext of providing them loan atlow interest rates, a police official said.

All the accused are 20-year-old and had previousexperience of working in call centres, Inspector of SpecialOperations Group, Rajkot Police, R Y Raval, said.

''Through this fake call centre, they used to lure UScitizens by offering them low interest loan over phone andthen use their Social Security Number to buy gift vouchers,which were encashed in dollars,'' he said.

The accused- Manoj Sharma, Ratan Karan, Vicky Singhand Sahil Oad- all residents of Ahmedabad, had recently movedto Rajkot to work in the fake call centre opened by anunidentified mastermind near Haripar village on the outskirtsof the city, he said.

''Sahil and Ratan are still studying in college. Thesefour youths were hired on a monthly salary of Rs 12,000 each.

They would earn Rs 3 commission per US dollar that they wouldacquire by duping US citizens. Using contact details providedto them by the unidentified mastermind, they used to callunsuspecting Americans and offer them loan at low interestrates,'' Raval said.

The accused would convince citizens in sharing theirSocial Security Number in the name of processing the loan.

Using the last four digits of that number, the accused wouldbuy gift vouchers of famous US retail stores online and laterencash those vouchers, he added.

It is a matter of investigation as to how the accusedand their mastermind used to transfer those encashed dollarsto India, he said.

''These accused are small fry. We suspect that manyothers are behind this racket,'' Raval said, adding that theaccused had duped US citizens to the tune of ''thousands ofdollars''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Austin speaks to Rajnath; pledges to work collaboratively to sustain progress in Indo-US ties

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday spoke with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh during which he pledged to work collaboratively with him to sustain progress in the bilateral defence relationship, the Pentagon said.During the ...

Cong, CPI(M) not to support TMC's censure motion over 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan at Netaji event

The Congress and the CPIM onWednesday said that they will not support the censure motionwhich the ruling Trinamool Congress is likely to move in theassembly over raising of Jai Shri Ram slogan at an officialprogramme to celebrate the birth ...

Suga says he and Biden agree to strengthen U.S.-Japan alliance

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday he had agreed with U.S. President Joe Biden in a phone call to strengthen their bilateral alliance, as China expands its economic and military might.They also agreed to arrange a U.S. ...

Slovakia Holocaust survivors get COVID-19 vaccine on Remembrance Day

Nearly 60 survivors received their COVID-19 vaccination on Holocaust Remembrance Day in Bratislava on Wednesday, completing the inoculation of the citys entire survivor community. The vaccination was held at the citys Jewish Community Centr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021