HC allows Jaya's 'Veda Nilayam' memorial opening ceremony

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 23:02 IST
The Madras High Court on Wednesdayallowed the Tamil Nadu government to go ahead with the openingceremony of 'Veda Nilayam' memorial, the residence of lateChief Minister J Jayalalithaa here, on Thursday but orderedthat the building shall not be thrown open to the public.

Passing interim order on petitions by Deepak and Deepa,nephew and niece of the late AIADMK supremo seeking a stay onthe inauguration, Justice N Seshasayee ordered that theopening ceremony alone can take place as scheduled on January28.

The residential building shall, however, not be thrownopen to the public without the permission of the court.

The about 50-year old residential property ofJayalalithaa, Veda Nilayam, is located in upscale Poes Gardenneighbourhood of the city and has been taken over by thegovernment and converted into a memorial.

The two have filed separate petitions challenging thegovernment notification for acquisition of Veda Nilayam toconvert it into a memorial and the award passed by the LandAcquisition Officer.

Citing the pending matters, the court said thegovernment should have refrained from opening the memorial.

However, Advocate General Vijay Narayan informed thecourt that arrangements for holding the function had been madeand stay of the function might create considerabledifficulties for the government and hence the court allowedthe ceremony alone.

''It is made clear that holding the function will not inany way confer any right to the government, nor deprive thepetitioners of their right in the subject matter of the writpetitions,'' the court said.

The right, title and the interest of the heirs of lateChief Minister cannot be marginalised, the court held.

Once the function is over, the keys of the premises of'Veda Nilayam' shall be handed to the court Registrar Generalby authorities since the valuable movables of the late ChiefMinister to which the petitioners are now the heirs, have tobe valued, the order said.

No flex banners or obstructive hoardings shall be placedfor the event and the city police commissioner was directed toensure that no undue inconvenience was caused to those livingin the locality. The matter was posted to February 24 forfinal hearing.

