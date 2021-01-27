Left Menu

Frontex suspends operations in Hungary following EU top court ruling

The European Union's border agency, Frontex, on Wednesday suspended its operations in Hungary following a ruling by the EU's top court that the country had broken EU laws on protecting vulnerable migrants and refugees, Frontex said.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 27-01-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 23:51 IST
Frontex suspends operations in Hungary following EU top court ruling

The European Union's border agency, Frontex, on Wednesday suspended its operations in Hungary following a ruling by the EU's top court that the country had broken EU laws on protecting vulnerable migrants and refugees, Frontex said. "Following the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) decision and after legal assessment and relevant consultations, Frontex has decided to suspend all its operational activities on the ground in Hungary," the agency said.

"Frontex looks forward to resuming its activities in Hungary after the CJEU decision is implemented in national legislation," the agency said in a statement. The suspension, which is likely to be in force until Hungary is again compliant with EU immigration laws, means about 40 Frontex staff including border guards will return to their home units, in Hungary or other EU countries.

The Court of Justice of the European Union said on Dec. 17 that Hungary had broken EU laws on protecting vulnerable migrants and refugees by denying them a right to apply for asylum and forcibly deporting people to the Serbian border. The ruling, which legally requires Hungary to change its policy or potentially face fines, was the latest rejection by EU institutions of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s anti-immigration measures since a migration crisis in 2015.

The EU court rejected Hungary’s view that the migration crisis, when millions of people fled the Middle East and North Africa for Europe, was a justification for breaching EU rules in the name of public order. During the peak of the crisis, Orban ordered Hungary’s southern border to be sealed, blocking a route for hundreds of thousands of migrants and trapping people in so-called migrant transit zones on its borders until May this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologize for 'failings' in Jan. 6 attack

Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologized on Tuesday for failings during the deadly attack on the building by followers of then-President Donald Trump in a bid to stop the certification of Joe Bidens election victory. The officials spe...

Fiat Chrysler agrees to plead guilty, pay $30M in UAW probe

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US has agreed to plead guilty and pay a 30 million fine for a corruption scandal at the union that represents its factory workers, authorities said on Wednesday.Federal prosecutors in Detroit charged the company wi...

Actor Deep Sidhu, Lakha Sidhana named in Delhi Police FIR related to Red Fort incidents

The Delhi Police has named actor Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana in an FIR in connection with Red Fort incidents, officials said on Wednesday.The Delhi Police has registered the case at Kotwali police station of...

Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologize for 'failings' in Jan. 6 attack

Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologized on Tuesday for failings during the deadly attack on the building by followers of then-President Donald Trump in a bid to stop the certification of Joe Bidens election victory.The officials spec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021