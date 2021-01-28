Russia fines US-funded broadcaster under foreign agent law
A Russian court on Wednesday fined US-funded broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty 1.1 million rubles ($14,600) for violating the country's law on foreign agents. Under the law, an organisation receiving foreign funding that engages in loosely defined political work must register and identify itself as a foreign agent. The court, ruling on a complaint by state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor, said two Russian-language websites operated by RFE/RL didn't post the required language on stories identifying them as foreign agents. The law is seen as an attempt to discredit foreign reporting and nongovernmental organisations because of the pejorative connotation that the term “foreign agent” carries for many Russians.
