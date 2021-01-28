Left Menu

Ukraine uncovers ring that hacked banks in US, Europe

Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday they have uncovered a group of hackers who stole data from banks in the United States and several European countries causing an estimated 2.5 billion in damage.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 28-01-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 00:12 IST
Ukraine uncovers ring that hacked banks in US, Europe

Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday they have uncovered a group of hackers who stole data from banks in the United States and several European countries causing an estimated $2.5 billion in damage. The prosecutor-general's office said the hackers were based in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

It said in a statement that the hackers stole passwords and payment data from private and state banks in the US, the Netherlands, Austria, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Lithuania. It did not name the banks or provide other details, including whether any suspects had been arrested.

Ukrainian authorities cooperated with US police and Europol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologize for 'failings' in Jan. 6 attack

Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologized on Tuesday for failings during the deadly attack on the building by followers of then-President Donald Trump in a bid to stop the certification of Joe Bidens election victory. The officials spe...

Fiat Chrysler agrees to plead guilty, pay $30M in UAW probe

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US has agreed to plead guilty and pay a 30 million fine for a corruption scandal at the union that represents its factory workers, authorities said on Wednesday.Federal prosecutors in Detroit charged the company wi...

Actor Deep Sidhu, Lakha Sidhana named in Delhi Police FIR related to Red Fort incidents

The Delhi Police has named actor Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana in an FIR in connection with Red Fort incidents, officials said on Wednesday.The Delhi Police has registered the case at Kotwali police station of...

Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologize for 'failings' in Jan. 6 attack

Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologized on Tuesday for failings during the deadly attack on the building by followers of then-President Donald Trump in a bid to stop the certification of Joe Bidens election victory.The officials spec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021